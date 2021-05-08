Left Menu

People News Roundup: McCartney gets own set of Royal Mail stamps and Meghan, Harry ask for COVID vaccine donations to mark son Archie's birthday

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Paul McCartney gets own set of Royal Mail stamps Paul McCartney has numerous hits, awards and even a knighthood to his name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-05-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 10:32 IST
People News Roundup: McCartney gets own set of Royal Mail stamps and Meghan, Harry ask for COVID vaccine donations to mark son Archie's birthday

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Paul McCartney gets own set of Royal Mail stamps

Paul McCartney has numerous hits, awards and even a knighthood to his name. Now the former Beatle can add a personalised set of stamps to his long list of accolades. Britain's Royal Mail said on Thursday it will issue a set of 12 stamps depicting McCartney and his work, saying it was paying tribute to "one of the most iconic and enduring music artists of all time".

UK's Meghan, Harry ask for COVID vaccine donations to mark son Archie's birthday

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan marked the second birthday of their son Archie on Thursday by calling for donations to help provide COVID-19 vaccines to the world's most vulnerable. The couple, who now live in California after they left Britain and stepped away from their royal duties last year, said they could not think "of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday" than with a $5 donation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Universal vaccination should have been priority of Centre, but it's spending Rs 50,000 crore on new Parliament building, PM's residence, etc: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Universal vaccination should have been priority of Centre, but its spending Rs 50,000 crore on new Parliament building, PMs residence, etc CM Mamata Banerjee....

Ladakh records one more COVID death; 114 new cases

Ladakhs COVID-19 tally crossed the 15,000-mark with the addition of 114 new cases during the past 24 hours, while the death toll mounted to 152 as one more patient succumbed to the infection, officials said on Saturday. The number of active...

One lakh people being given COVID-19 vaccine daily; people coming from Ghaziabad, Noida for vaccination: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

One lakh people being given COVID-19 vaccine daily people coming from Ghaziabad, Noida for vaccination Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Top U.S. pipeline operator shuts major fuel line after cyber attack

Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline has shut its entire network after a cyber attack, the company said in a statement on Friday. Colonials network supplies fuel from U.S refiners on the Gulf Coast to the populous eastern and s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021