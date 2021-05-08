HBO developing series adaptation of book trilogy 'Invisible Life'

HBO has started working on a show based on author E Lynn Harris' critically-acclaimed novel series ''Invisible Life''.

The trilogy, which was published in 1990s, centred on a young, gay and Black author who fashioned a deeply moving and compelling coming-of-age story out of the then-highly controversial issues of bisexuality and AIDS.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, playwright Harrison David Rivers is adapting the novels for the small screen. He will executive produce the project alongside Proteus Spann and Tracey Edmonds.

The first book in the trilogy, ''Invisible Life'', was published in 1991 and is considered one of the classic novels in gay literature.

It was followed by sequels -- ''Just As I Am'' (1995) and ''And This Too Shall Pass'' (1997).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)