Mj Rodriguez to star alongside Maya Rudolph in Apple comedy series

''Pose'' actor Mj Rodriguez has joined Maya Rudolph-led yet-untitled comedy series set at Apple. The series, which hails from Alan Yang and Matt Hubbar, follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars. According to Deadline, Rodriguez will play Sofia, the hard-working executive director of the non-profit funded by her absentee billionaire boss, Molly.

Rudolph, Yang and Hubbar will also serve as executive producers.

Universal Television is the studio behind the project.

