Drew Barrymore urges India to 'stay strong', asks global community to support amid COVID-19 crisis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 13:33 IST
Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has requested people across the globe to help India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic and urged her fans in the country to ''stay strong''. The 46-year-old actor said her heart goes out to the people of India who are trying hard to ''hold it together'' amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. ''Today, as we cope with the worldwide situation, my heart goes out to the people of India who are trying hard to hold it together. My sincere wishes and prayers to you to stay strong and believe that we will come out stronger together,'' Barrymore said in a special message. In the video, shot on the sets of her ''The Drew Barrymore Show'' that airs on Zee Cafe in India, the actor opened up about her deep-rooted connection with the country and the impact its culture and people have left on her. ''I've always loved India for its culture, its people and so much more! It truly holds a very special place in my heart. In my visits, I've met so many wonderful people who have truly inspired me as a person which propelled me to write a chapter in my book too,'' she said refereing to her 2015 book ''Wildflower''. Barrymore said she came across a couple of articles about some people emerging victorious in their battles against the disease which invigorated a sense of faith and positivity in her.

The actor said making a contribution in India's fight against coronavirus is the need of the hour. ''A small contribution could really help and make a giant difference, and even save a life! I’m doing my bit and urge you to do whatever is in your capacity,'' she added.

In recent days, many international personalities including actors Jennifer Aniston, Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Robert Pattinson, Ewan McGregor, Lily Collins, singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, have appealed to their fans on social media to donate for various relief funds to help India. On Saturday, a record 4,187 COVID-19 fatalities in a day took India's death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported during the period, pushing the tally of cases to 2,18,92,676, according to Union Health Ministry data.

