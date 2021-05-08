'Sex and the City' revival to feature 3 women of colour as series regulars

''Sex and the City'' spin-off is planning to cast three women of colour as series regulars. According to Entertainment Tonight, the makers of the much-anticipated revival are making sure to have a cast that reflects diversity of New York City.

''They are looking to cast two Black women and one South Asian woman for these roles,'' a source told the publication.

''Sex and the City'' ran on HBO from 1998 through 2004 and featured Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.

HBO Max ordered the popular show's revival, titled ''And Just Like That...'', earlier this year with the lead stars returning.

Post the announcement, HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys had told TVLine that the show's star and executive producer Jessica Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King want to showcase the inclusive culture of New York City. “(Parker and King) didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast [because] it's not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today,'' Bloys had said.

The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Nixon and Davis will also serve as executive producers.

