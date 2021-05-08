Left Menu

'Sex and the City' revival to feature 3 women of colour as series regulars

Parker and King didnt want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast because its not reflective of New York.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-05-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 14:37 IST
'Sex and the City' revival to feature 3 women of colour as series regulars

''Sex and the City'' spin-off is planning to cast three women of colour as series regulars. According to Entertainment Tonight, the makers of the much-anticipated revival are making sure to have a cast that reflects diversity of New York City.

''They are looking to cast two Black women and one South Asian woman for these roles,'' a source told the publication.

''Sex and the City'' ran on HBO from 1998 through 2004 and featured Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.

HBO Max ordered the popular show's revival, titled ''And Just Like That...'', earlier this year with the lead stars returning.

Post the announcement, HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys had told TVLine that the show's star and executive producer Jessica Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King want to showcase the inclusive culture of New York City. “(Parker and King) didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast [because] it's not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today,'' Bloys had said.

The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Nixon and Davis will also serve as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal demands 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all in Delhi in next three months

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 vaccination centres will be increased three times in Delhi and demanded that the Centre supply of around 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all people in the nat...

Medics: 200 Palestinians hurt in Al-Aqsa clashes with police

A night of heavy clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and elsewhere in Jerusalem left more than 200 Palestinians wounded, medics said Saturday, as the city braced for even more violence after weeks ...

Clinical trial showed 2-DG drug helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients, reduces supplemental oxygen dependence: Defence ministry.

Clinical trial showed 2-DG drug helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients, reduces supplemental oxygen dependence Defence ministry....

Asaram shifted to AIIMS in Jodhpur after being treated for COVID at hospital

Self-styled godman Asaram, who was being treated for COVID-19 for the past two days at a hospital here, has been shifted to the AIIMS in Jodhpur due to security reasons, a police official said on Saturday.The condition of Asaram, jailed for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021