Left Menu

'Elephant In The Womb': Kalki Koechlin turns author with book on motherhood

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 14:45 IST
'Elephant In The Womb': Kalki Koechlin turns author with book on motherhood

Actor Kalki Koechlin is making her debut as an author with an illustrated non-fiction book on motherhood, publisher Penguin Random House India (PRHI) announced on Saturday.

Titled ''Elephant In The Womb'', the book illustrated by Valeriya Polyanychko, will be published under 'Penguin's' imprint this year.

A combination of personal essays and think-pieces, the graphic book is a ''candid, funny and relatable'' account talking about pregnancy and parenting for mothers, expectant mothers, and ''anyone even thinking about motherhood''.

''While I was struggling with my pregnancy and my new role as a mother, it was my friends who helped me. ''They shared their rough times and dark phases and how they got through it with laughter and contemplation, and that helped me more than those who spoke only of the glorious, blessed babe in arms that brought light into their lives,'' said the 37-year-old actor, who gave birth to a baby girl in February last year.

According to the publisher, Koechlin's nuanced prose makes the readers aware about the physiological discomfort and manic expectations that make motherhood a bittersweet experience.

''Kalki Koechlin's book deals with the mother of all issues – the fact that parenting is as exhausting as it is fulfilling, as draining as it is inspiring, and as frustrating as it is joyous. ''We romanticize motherhood in popular culture, and I'm so glad Kalki has pulled back the curtain on what is essentially the physical and emotional labour of much of the female population,'' said Maasi Subramaniam, executive editor at PRHI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two held in connection with terror attack on former Maldives president Nasheed

The Maldives Police on Saturday arrested two individuals in connection with the blast in which former president Mohamed Nasheed suffered injuries. Two individuals have been arrested in connection to May06TerrorAttack. More information will ...

Kejriwal demands 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all in Delhi in next three months

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 vaccination centres will be increased three times in Delhi and demanded that the Centre supply of around 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all people in the nat...

Medics: 200 Palestinians hurt in Al-Aqsa clashes with police

A night of heavy clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and elsewhere in Jerusalem left more than 200 Palestinians wounded, medics said Saturday, as the city braced for even more violence after weeks ...

Clinical trial showed 2-DG drug helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients, reduces supplemental oxygen dependence: Defence ministry.

Clinical trial showed 2-DG drug helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients, reduces supplemental oxygen dependence Defence ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021