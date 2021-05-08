Left Menu

Jim Carrey gifts brand new Chevy Blazer car to his 'Sonic 2' crew member

Canadian-American actor Jim Carrey, gave away a brand new Chevy Blazer car to appreciate the hard work of a crew member of his upcoming action-adventure comedy film 'Sonic 2'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 14:55 IST
Jim Carrey. Image Credit: ANI

Canadian-American actor Jim Carrey, gave away a brand new Chevy Blazer car to appreciate the hard work of a crew member of his upcoming action-adventure comedy film 'Sonic 2'. The production sources told TMZ that Jim who has been shooting in Vancouver city for 'Sonic 2', wanted to do something fun for the crew and show his thanks for their hard work, "so he held a raffle ... and the grand prize was a Chevy Blazer RS."

The winner was announced on Friday morning (local time) and the crew member, who worked as a grip, has been given the keys to his lavish new ride. TMZ reported that the base model of Chevy Blazer RS retails for over USD 40,000, and hence the giveaway is undoubtedly a pretty big gesture on his part.

On the professional front, Jim who starred in 2020's 'Sonic The Hedgehog' as Dr Robotnik will be soon seen in its sequel- 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'. The movie series is based on the video game franchise of the same name published by Sega. Directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the movie will star Ben Schwartz reprising his role as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog (character name), alongside Jim Carrey as Dr Robotnik, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' is scheduled for release in the United States on April 8, 2022, by Paramount Pictures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

