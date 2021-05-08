Left Menu

Farhan Akhtar, Ankita Lokhande receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

IndiaWillHeal BetterTogether IndiaTogether Covid19India, he said.Meanwhile, actors Preity Zinta, Anupam Kher and filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani got their second dose of the vaccine.Zinta shared a photo of her receiving the vaccine jab on Instagram and wrote, I took my second covid shot and am vaccinated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 17:41 IST
Farhan Akhtar, Ankita Lokhande receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Actor Farhan Akhtar (Image Source: Instagram)

Actors Farhan Akhtar, Ankita Lokhande, and Gurmeet Choudhary on Saturday received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

The actors took to social media to share the update.

In a post on Twitter, Farhan revealed that he received the vaccine shot at a drive-in vaccination center at Andheri sports complex here.

''Got my first jab today via drive-through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system,'' the 47-year-old actor said.

''To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe,'' he added.

Lokhande, 36, shared a video on Instagram of herself taking the jab and wrote in the caption, ''I got mine, get yours as soon as possible. #gotvaccinated #fightagainstcorona'' Choudhary, whose wife, actor Debina Bonnerjee also received the first dose of the vaccine, said getting vaccinated is important.

''Please don't wait for any kind of 'this or that' thoughts or news, vaccination is very important not only for you but for all your surroundings, this is one of the biggest ways of how you can help #India is to get yourself vaccinated,'' he wrote.

The 37-year-old actor urged everybody to register at the nearest and available centers or hospitals for the vaccination.

''The slots may take time to appear but it will appear. #IndiaWillHeal #BetterTogether #IndiaTogether #Covid19India,'' he said.

Meanwhile, actors Preity Zinta, Anupam Kher, and filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani got their second dose of the vaccine.

Zinta shared a photo of her receiving the vaccine jab on Instagram and wrote, ''I took my second covid shot and am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe.'' Mansukhani shared the photo his certificate for COVID-19 vaccination.

''Second dose done!! Now hoping for no side effects,'' he said.

Kher received the second dose of the vaccine on Friday along with his family members -- mother Dulari Kher, wife Kirron Kher, brother Raju Kher and sister-in-law Reema Kher.

''We got our 2nd vaccination done. Thank you #SisterAnnie #DrAfsa and @nanavatihospital for making it possible. Mom was the bravest. Chanting #OmNamahShivay helped me and hopefully @kirronkhermp bhabhi @kherreema and brother @rajukherofficial also!! #MaskUp #StaySafe #GetVaccinated," Kher wrote, alongside a series of pictures of the family.

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti-COVID-19 vaccines to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 3,039 new coronavirus infections and 71 fatalities, taking the city's caseload to 6,71,394 and death toll to 13,687, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shooter Rahi Sarnobat praises clarity, confidence of young team-mates

Pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat, set to compete in her second Olympic Games later this year, says her perspective for Tokyo 2020 would be really different from her experience at the London Olympic Games in 2012. The biggest lesson I got from L...

MEIL to commission 30 tonne Oxygen plant in Telangana; Offers free O2 to hospitals

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd is currently setting up a 30 tonne per day capacity Cryogenic Oxygen Liquefaction Plant and it will be installed and commissioned at ITCs paper manufacturing unit in Bhadrachalam in a few days, sour...

Maha minister accuses Karnataka govt of blocking oxygen supply

Maharashtra minister Satej Patil on Saturday accused the neighbouring Karnataka government of interrupting oxygen supply to Western Maharashtra from a steel plant in Bellary, and asked the Centre to intervene.In a statement, Patil, the Mini...

AIMIM or ISF no alternative; Muslims reposed faith in TMC to stop BJP juggernaut: Politicos

Muslims in Bengal have largely exercised their franchise in favour of the TMC, putting to rest all speculations over their voting pattern, as results showed that the AIMIM and newly floated ISF have failed to curry favour with members of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021