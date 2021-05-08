'VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World' to air on VHI, Colors Infinity & Comedy Central

''VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World'', a special music event which aimed to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide, will air on VH1, Colors Infinity and Comedy Central on Sunday.

The special concert, backed by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, will telecast at 8 pm on the three channels, according to a press release by Viacom18.

Hosted by singer-actor Selena Gomez, the concert, taped at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, will feature performances by various artistes including Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

Hollywood personalities such as Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn, and Sean Penn will also appear at the musical event.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be making a special appearance alongside Pope Francis, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Bachchan made a plea with the global audience to help India, which is currently battling a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

''My country India is battling with the sudden surge of the second wave of COVID-19. As a global citizen I appeal to all global citizens to rise up, speak to your governments, your pharmaceutical companies, and ask them to donate, to give, to extend a helping hand to the public that needs it the most. Every effort counts,'' the 78-year-old actor said.

President Biden said the US is ''working with leaders around the world to share more vaccines and boost production to make sure every country has the vaccines they need''.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were recently announced as the campaign chairs for the concert, will deliver a message for vaccine equity during the event.

