Left Menu

Follow norms, Mumbai cops tell people with Tom and Jerry tweet

Lets ride out this storm together, another tweet on Saturday evening from the metropolis police force said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:07 IST
Follow norms, Mumbai cops tell people with Tom and Jerry tweet

Mumbai police deployed humour in its tweets along with a dose of Tom and Jerry, the legendary cat and mouse cartoon strip, to ask people to adhere to COVID-19 norms in the metropolis, especially wearing masks in public, in order to ''ride out this storm together''.

Indicating that violators will have the police after them, a tweet from the force said, ''Please don't go out without a cause or a mask on your face...let's not make it a cat and mouse chase. We really dont like 'Tom-Tomming' about the consequences.'' The tweet, with hashtags like #MasksNecessaryJerry #WhatsTheHurryJerry #TakingOnCorona, was accompanied by a 6- second video of perennial 'frenemies' Tom and Jerry, which soon went viral on social media, garnering praise for the men in khakhi for their wit.

With over five million followers, the Twitter handle of Mumbai police was soon at the centre of sizable tweet traffic, with users like Shachii Manik and Gaurav Nawathey urging citizens to listen to the force to help the city get a hold on the outbreak.

''We miss our homes and families too Mumbai. But our duty comes first - it always has and always will. We are proud to be serving and protecting this fine city. So can you do us a favour? Stay home please. Let's ride out this storm together,'' another tweet on Saturday evening from the metropolis' police force said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bomb kills at least 25 people near school in Afghan capital

A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 25 people, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said.Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said ambulances were rushing to the scene of the blast n...

India and EU launch a sustainable and comprehensive connectivity partnership: MEA on India-EU summit.

India and EU launch a sustainable and comprehensive connectivity partnership MEA on India-EU summit....

Hologram experts create real-life images that move in air

A holography research group at Brigham Young University recently figured out how to create lightsabers, green for Yoda and red for Darth Vader, naturally, with actual luminous beams rising from them. Inspired by the displays of science fict...

Motor racing-Hamilton takes his 100th pole

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton took the 100th pole position of his Formula One career at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.The Mercedes driver is the first Formula One driver to reach a century of pole positions.Red Bulls Max Ver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021