Yoga guru Swami Adhyatmananda loses battle against COVID-19

Well-known yoga guru Swami Adhyatmananda, who headed Ahmedabad-based Sivananda Ashram, died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Saturday, an official said.

He was 77.

''Swamiji was admitted to the city's SGVP Hospital on April 13 after he was found infected with the coronavirus. He died at the hospital at 11:10 am on Saturday,'' said Ashram trustee Arun Oza.

Swami Adhyatmananda had spread yoga, pranayam and meditation across the world by organising 814 camps, said a note issued by the Ashram.

He represented India for the World Peace Conference at Chiapas, New Mexico in 1999, and was a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the India Canada Culture and Heritage Association, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani condoled his demise.

''Saddened to know about the passing away of Yoga Guru Swami Adhyatmanandji. He explained a profound subject like spirituality in a simple style. I pay homage to Swamiji who, apart from teaching Yoga, served the society through various creative activities of Sivananda Ashram in Ahmedabad. Om Shanti!'' the PM tweeted in Gujarati.

Shah tweeted, ''I am distressed to know the news of the demise of Swami Adhyatmanandji Maharaj, the yoga guru of Sivananda Ashram, Ahmedabad. Swamiji has always been serving for the upliftment of every society through yoga, spiritual well as various social activities.

May the Lord bestow 'Sadgati' on the divine soul of respected Swamiji''.

Rupani tweeted the spiritual and yoga world has suffered greatly from Swamiji's demise.

