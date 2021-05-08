MP woman commits suicide hours after husband dies of COVID-19

A 37-year-old woman distressed by the death of her husband from COVID-19 allegedly committed suicide on Saturday night in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

She jumped off from a private hospital after her husband died there hours earlier, Inspector Kamlesh Sharma of Tukoganj police station said.

Her 43-year-old husband was admitted in hospital on April 24, he added.

