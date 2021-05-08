MP woman commits suicide hours after husband dies of COVID-19

MP woman commits suicide hours after husband dies of COVID-19PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-05-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 23:49 IST
A 37-year-old woman distressed by the death of her husband from COVID-19 allegedly committed suicide on Saturday night in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said.
She jumped off from a private hospital after her husband died there hours earlier, Inspector Kamlesh Sharma of Tukoganj police station said.
Her 43-year-old husband was admitted in hospital on April 24, he added.
