Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space

British band Coldplay chose an out of this world way to mark the release of their latest single "Higher Power" on Friday - by beaming up into space. The rock group, known for hit songs "Paradise" and "Viva la Vida", linked up with the International Space Station (ISS) to speak with French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet about life in space.

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

Elon Musk's turn as host of this week's "Saturday Night Live" television program will be a light-hearted, brand-building break from the pressures of running Tesla Inc and SpaceX - or land the billionaire in another bucket of hot water. That uncertainty appears to be the point for both Musk and NBCUniversal's venerable comedy sketch show.

French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry

Valeriane Michelini trained as a dancer before opting to tap into the growing demand for stuntwomen and a career of jumping out of helicopters, leaping from buildings and brawling.

Michelini is one of a growing number of women passing through the Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), which bills itself as the world's biggest stunt school, and looking to break into European cinema and Hollywood as a stunt double.

