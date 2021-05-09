Left Menu

Mumbai: Vikas Fhatak alias 'Hindustani Bhau' uses ambulance to stage protest amid curfew, arrested

YouTuber Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as 'Hindustani Bhau' was arrested by Mumbai Police on Saturday for violating the COVID-19 restrictions to participate in a protest at Shivaji Park.

Mumbai: Vikas Fhatak alias 'Hindustani Bhau' uses ambulance to stage protest amid curfew, arrested
Vikas Fhatak (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

YouTuber Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as 'Hindustani Bhau' was arrested by Mumbai Police on Saturday for violating the COVID-19 restrictions to participate in a protest at Shivaji Park. He reached the spot by riding an ambulance at a time when there has been an acute scarcity in medical emergency services in the city.

In order to hoodwink the police and to ensure he was not stopped, Fhatak travelled to Shivaji Park in an ambulance. He then staged a protest at Shivaji Park demanding the cancellation of all examinations for students in Maharashtra this year, police said. As the ambulance service falls in the emergency service category, it was not stopped by the police at any of the checkpoints.

Soon after getting information about Fhatak, Shivaji Park police reached the spot and arrested him. Fhatak is a YouTuber and had been a contestant on a reality TV show. A statewide lockdown has been imposed in Maharashtra to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

