Left Menu

'Thanks for being divine source of love': Sushmita Sen pens heartfelt Mother's Day note

Addressing mothers as "nurtures" on the occasion of Mother's Day, Bollywood actor on Sunday shared priceless throwback pictures of herself with her mom, teachers and daughters with a heartfelt note on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 09:47 IST
'Thanks for being divine source of love': Sushmita Sen pens heartfelt Mother's Day note
Sushmita Sen with her mother and daughters (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Addressing mothers as "nurtures" on the occasion of Mother's Day, Bollywood actor on Sunday shared priceless throwback pictures of herself with her mom, teachers and daughters with a heartfelt note on social media. The former Miss Universe took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of heart-melting throwback pictures where she is seen posing with her mother- Subhra Sen; daughters-Renee Sen, Alisah Sen and her Kathak dance instructor- Pritam Sikhare.

While giving a shout-out to all the mothers, Sushmita wrote, "Happpyyyyy Mother's Day to all nurturers!! I thank God for all of you!!" "To my Maa...no matter how difficult it gets, you always prevail!! No wonder then, your happiness is contagious. Here's to better health and your infinite joie de vivre you're my rock..star!!! I love you!!!" she wrote further.

The 45-year-old shares a special bond with her dance instructor Pritam Shikhare. She often shares pictures and dance rehearsal videos with her, referring to her as a mother figure. To express her love for them on Mother's Day, she penned, "To my Shobha Amma and Pritam Maa @pritam_shikhare. Thank you for being a divine source of love, strength and support through some pretty trying times...ensuring I always came back stronger!! Such a blessing to be born to your hearts...I love you!!." Sushmita concluded the note with the hashtag 'Shakti' (power) in her caption.

The diva is herself a mother of two girls, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. She adopted her elder daughter Renee in 2000 and her second girl, Alisah, in 2010. To raise her daughters and give them the proper nurturance they require, Sushmita took a break her from acting career. She once shared in an interview "I asked myself, do I really want to do this. With a baby at home and my companies, the I AM Foundation, I have a lot more that needs my attention right now. It's time to focus on them."

But as her younger daughter Alisah turned 10, Sushmita made her comeback with the Indian crime drama web television series 'Aarya' for which she had bagged the title 'Best Actor in drama series' at eminent entertainment award platforms like Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, Raj Kapoor Award. Currently, she is shooting for Season 2 of the series. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat 'Aarya' is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show 'Penoza'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 10,635 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Odisha registered 10,635 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the state health department said. The state also recorded 21 COVID-related deaths yesterday, taking the death toll in the state to 2,161. As many as 7,664 COVID-infected patients reco...

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh receive fresh stock of COVID-19 vaccines

As states are conducting large-scale vaccination drives against coronavirus, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have received fresh stocks of COVID-19 vaccines. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed that the state received 3.5 lakh dos...

Will double headcount; lot of headroom for growing user base: Koo

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo is planning to double its headcount in the next one year as it significantly scales up its user base on the platform, especially vernacular subscribers, its co-founder said. Speaking to PTI, Koo co-found...

Stana Katic's show 'Absentia' to end with season three

Actor Stana Katic has revealed that her thriller series Absentia will not be coming back with more seasons on Amazon Prime Video.The actor, who played the lead role of Emily Byrne in the show, shared the news in a statement posted on her so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021