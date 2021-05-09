Entertainment News Roundup: Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space; Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space British band Coldplay chose an out of this world way to mark the release of their latest single "Higher Power" on Friday - by beaming up into space.

Updated: 09-05-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 10:30 IST
Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space

British band Coldplay chose an out of this world way to mark the release of their latest single "Higher Power" on Friday - by beaming up into space. The rock group, known for hit songs "Paradise" and "Viva la Vida", linked up with the International Space Station (ISS) to speak with French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet about life in space.

Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live'

Billionaire Elon Musk dropped a surprise early in his hotly anticipated turn as host of "Saturday Night Live," saying in his monologue that he "is the first person with Asperger's" to host the show, before clowning through skits for the first global livestream of the NBCUniversal comedy show. Musk, one of the world's richest individuals, opened his monologue by telling an audience in more than 100 countries he is "the first person with Asperger's to host SNL. At least the first to admit it." The billionaire poked fun at himself, saying "I'm pretty good at running human in emulation mode."

