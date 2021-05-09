'Liger' makers postpone teaser release of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 11:18 IST
The teaser release of South star Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India movie ''Liger'' has been pushed by the makers as the country fights the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The movie featuring the “Arjun Reddy” star as a boxer is directed by Puri Jagannadh of “Pokkiri” fame and features actor Ananya Panday as the female lead.

In a joint statement issued by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Deverakonda and Jagannadh the team expressed concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases in India and said the teaser of their film will be released later at a better time.

“During these testing times, we hope you all are staying indoors and taking care of yourself and your loved ones. We were all geared up to reveal a power packed teaser for “Liger” on 9th May. However, due to the current scenario and environment that our country is facing, we have decided to postpone the same in the hope to share it with the world at a better time for us all,” the statement read.

The team urged everyone to follow necessary precautions to contain the spread of the virus and get vaccinated.

“Sit tight and until then we request all of you to stay safe, take care of all your dear ones, help each other and get vaccinated at the earliest.

''Take all the precautionary measures as prescribed by the medical fraternity and be sure that – we are all in this together. See you soon at the theatres when we are healthy and strong as a country,” the statement added.

The first poster of the movie was unveiled in January this year.

The film is scheduled to be released theatrically in India on September 9 in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

