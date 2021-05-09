Left Menu

MP: Professor held for killing husband in Chhatarpur

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 09-05-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 12:47 IST
MP: Professor held for killing husband in Chhatarpur
Police have arrested a 63- year-old college professor for allegedly electrocuting to death her doctor husband over a domestic dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur city, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on April 29 following which she allegedly tried to mislead the police by saying that her 65-year-old husband, a renowned physician, died after being unwell for a long time, they said.

The woman was arrested on Saturday after she admitted before police that she killed her husband, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shashank Jain said.

''We arrested the accused, a Chemistry professor with the Government Maharaja Post Graduate College here, on Saturday,'' Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma said.

The official said the probe into the case suggests she doubted her husband's character, and due to this the couple used to have frequent fights.

Jain said during questioning, the woman told the police that on April 29, she mixed sleeping pills in her husband's food and after he fell unconscious, she electrocuted him with a live wire.

Earlier, she did not inform the police immediately about the incident and cooked up a story that since she and her son were unwell, they rushed to Jhansi in a private car for treatment on April 30 morning, police said.

She lodged a police complaint on May 1, saying her husband was unwell for a long time and died on the night of April 29, they said, adding that she came under the police scanner as she approached them two days after the incident.

''After extensive questioning, she finally admitted that she killed her husband,'' Jain said.

According to police, the couple used to have frequent quarrels and the doctor once complained to them that his wife had locked him in a bathroom at their home.

A mentally challenged son of the couple lived with them, Jain added.

