'The Grudge' writer Stephen Susco to adapt 'Bullet Catcher' podcast as TV series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-05-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 13:48 IST
Audio drama podcast ''Bullet Catcher'' is getting adapted for television by horror screenwriter Stephen Susco, audio company Realm and Zucker Productions.

Realm's ''Bullet Catcher'' podcast, which is in its third season, is created by Joaquin Lowe.

According to Deadline, the podcast centres around Imma, an orphan who feels that she has nothing to lose after her brother goes missing. She decides to brave the treacherous desert in order to become a mystical bullet catcher–an outlaw who can fend off bullets with a bare hand. When given the opportunity to work with a real bullet catcher, she jumps at the chance to honour her brother’s legacy and learn the tricks of the trade only to uncover a shocking secret that propels her on an unexpected journey of grit, purpose, and searing hot vengeance.

“Realm has been able to tap into audiences who crave genre content, which is why Bullet Catcher, with its devoted fan base has such great appeal to us. We see huge potential in bringing this story from audio to film, and with the talented Stephen Susco at the helm, this will be a story that will entertain current fans and captivate new ones,'' said Janet Zucker, co-founder, Zucker Productions. ''Bullet Catcher'' marks the latest audio series to be developed for the small screen. Realm's ''Memory Lane'', ''Spider King'' and ''Beatrix Greene'' are also being adpated for television.

