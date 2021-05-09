Fox orders country music drama series 'Monarch' from Melissa London Hilfers

''Monarch'', a country music drama from ''Blasphemy'' director Melissa London Hilfers, has received a series order from Fox television network.

Hilfers will serve as executive producer and creator on the show, formerly known as ''Untitled Country Music Dynasty'', reported Variety.

Per the logline, the one-hour drama is a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America's first family of country music. The Romans are fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, Nicky Roman, the heir to the crown, already battling an industry stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy.

Michael Rauch, whose credits include series like ''Beautiful People'', will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady for the Jackal Group and country music manager Jason Owen for Sandbox Entertainment are attached to executive produce ''Monarch''.

The show, wholly owned by Fox Entertainment, will feature original songs and covers.

