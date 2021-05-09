Huma Qureshi's web series 'Maharani' to premiere on SonyLIV on May 28

Left Menu

Actor Huma Qureshi on Sunday announced that her upcoming web series Maharani will start streaming on SonyLiv from May 28. The 34-year-old actor, who plays the lead role of Rani Bharti in the political drama, shared the release date of the series on Twitter.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 14:53 IST
Actor Huma Qureshi on Sunday announced that her upcoming web series ''Maharani'' will start streaming on SonyLiv from May 28. The 34-year-old actor, who plays the lead role of Rani Bharti in the political drama, shared the release date of the series on Twitter. ''A political drama set in Bihar of 90's. With its caste arithmetic, traditional satraps and the emerging voice...will an illiterate woman survive this? #Maharani - Streaming on 28th May only on #SonyLIV '' she wrote. ''Maharani'' also features actors Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, and Vineet Kumar.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the show is created by filmmaker Subhash Kapoor, who is also producing. Naren Kumar is serving as co-producer.

