Huma Qureshi's web series 'Maharani' to premiere on SonyLIV on May 28

Actor Huma Qureshi on Sunday announced that her upcoming web series ''Maharani'' will start streaming on SonyLiv from May 28. The 34-year-old actor, who plays the lead role of Rani Bharti in the political drama, shared the release date of the series on Twitter. ''A political drama set in Bihar of 90's. With its caste arithmetic, traditional satraps and the emerging voice...will an illiterate woman survive this? #Maharani - Streaming on 28th May only on #SonyLIV '' she wrote. ''Maharani'' also features actors Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, and Vineet Kumar.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the show is created by filmmaker Subhash Kapoor, who is also producing. Naren Kumar is serving as co-producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)