Left Menu

Anushka Sharma lauds healthcare, frontline workers for 'working tirelessly'

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Sunday posted a heartfelt note for all the healthcare and frontline workers and called them the 'real heroes'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 15:01 IST
Anushka Sharma lauds healthcare, frontline workers for 'working tirelessly'
Anushka Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Sunday posted a heartfelt note for all the healthcare and frontline workers and called them the 'real heroes'. Anushka took to her Twitter handle and shared a video lauding their efforts and dedication amid the second and deadly wave of coronavirus. She wrote, tweeted, "We'd like to say a big thank you to all our healthcare and frontline workers, their dedication is truly inspiring."

Anushka further continued, "You continue to risk your lives for the nation, and for that, we are eternally grateful to you. You are the real heroes, for Virat and I, and for the nation." In the video, there were pictures of doctors, policemen and ambulances. The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.

With a total of 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike on the second consecutive day. With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,22,96,414, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning. 4,092 deaths related deaths were also registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,42,362. At present, India has 37,36,648 active coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, currently, Anushka is embracing motherhood after welcoming her first child with Virat. The couple was blessed with a baby girl named Vamika. Anushka and Virat turned parents earlier this year. The actor has been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has recently produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

50-year-old man, nephew shot dead in UP's Bijnor

A 50-year-old man and his nephew, both accused in a murder case, were shot dead here on Sunday, police said. Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh said the incident took place at Dhakalpur village while Dhir Singh and his nephew Ankur 24...

Fifteen killed in landslide at Guinea gold mine

A landslide at an artisanal gold mine has killed at least 15 people in northeastern Guinea, the government said on Sunday. The disaster took place on Saturday in remote Siguiri province, 800 km 500 miles from the capital Conakry. The zone h...

In tense Jerusalem, flag-waving Israeli march to go ahead

Police on Sunday gave the go-ahead to the annual Jerusalem Day parade, a flag-waving display of Israeli claims to all of the contested city, despite days of unrest and soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions at a flashpoint holy site. Mondays ...

TMC writes to RS chairman, LS speaker requesting parliamentary panel meetings be held virtually

The Trinamool Congress has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging them to let parliamentary committee meetings be held virtually to enable them to address issues of public interest amidst the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021