Left Menu

Mother's Day: Kareena Kapoor calls mom 'The Rock of Gibraltar', posts adorable childhood picture

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday dig out a picture from her childhood days featuring her mother Babita Kapoor and elder sister Karisma Kapoor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-05-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 16:15 IST
Mother's Day: Kareena Kapoor calls mom 'The Rock of Gibraltar', posts adorable childhood picture
Picture posted by Kareena Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday dig out a picture from her childhood days featuring her mother Babita Kapoor and elder sister Karisma Kapoor. The 'Veere Di Wedding' star took to Instagram and relived her childhood days by sharing the picture with her fans as she celebrated the special day dedicated to moms.

In the picture, Babita is seen holding baby Kareena in her left arm as she rests the other hand on elder daughter Karisma. The trio is all smiling in the picture and while Babita smilingly looks at the lens, the sisters are seen lovingly glaring at each other. Along with the picture, the 'Good Newzz' actor honoured her mom by referring to her as the 'Rock of Gibraltar'.

In the caption, she wrote, "The Rock of Gibraltar with her cubs (with three red heart emoticons)." The 'Rock of Gibraltar' is a monolithic limestone promontory located in the British territory of Gibraltar, near the southwestern tip of Europe on the Iberian Peninsula. Gibraltar is a heavily fortified British air and naval base that guards the Strait of Gibraltar, which is the only entrance to the Mediterranean Sea from the Atlantic Ocean. Since the 18th century, Gibraltar has been a symbol of British naval strength, and it is commonly known in that context as "the Rock."

Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manish Malhotra and more than 1.3 lakh fans liked the post within half an hour of being posted. On the work front, Kareena, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.

Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 1705 hours STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-FOOT-IND-LDALL AFC COVID chaos at AFC Cup Group D matches postponed, Bengaluru FC game in doubt after protocol breach Eds Collating all stories for combined lead...

Oxygen Express: Nearly 4,200 MT of liquid medical oxygen delivered across India

The Railways has delivered nearly 4,200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in more than 268 tankers to various states since April 19, the national transporter said on Sunday.So far, 68 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journeys, it sa...

Afghan school blast toll rises to 58, families bury victims

The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistans capital Kabul has risen to 58, Afghan officials said on Sunday, with doctors struggling to provide medical care to at least 150 injured.The bombing on Saturday evening shook ...

Spain's Sanchez renews call for debt mutualization - newspaper

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday renewed his call for debt mutualization, saying it will help Europe better compete with other countries around the world. In an interview with Greek To Vima newspaper published on Sunday, Sanche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021