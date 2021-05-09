Left Menu

Janhvi Kapoor shares beautiful throwback photos of late Sridevi on Mother's Day

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday shared precious throwback pictures of her late mother Sridevi on Mother's Day. Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 16:38 IST
Janhvi Kapoor shares beautiful throwback photos of late Sridevi on Mother's Day
Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday shared precious throwback pictures of her late mother Sridevi on Mother's Day. Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018. Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures of her late mother. The first picture featured Sridevi and husband Boney Kapoor holding baby Janhvi.

Next one was from a gorgeous picture of Sridevi from a holiday. Then there were old pictures of the prominent actor and even one from her own childhood with her parents. She captioned the post as, "My Mumma." Sridevi's younger daughter and Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor also shared a Mother's Day post remembering her mom. Sharing childhood pictures featuring her, Janhvi and Sridevi, Khushi wrote on Instagram, "Happy Mother's Day to the best."

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The horror-comedy became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 1705 hours STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-FOOT-IND-LDALL AFC COVID chaos at AFC Cup Group D matches postponed, Bengaluru FC game in doubt after protocol breach Eds Collating all stories for combined lead...

Oxygen Express: Nearly 4,200 MT of liquid medical oxygen delivered across India

The Railways has delivered nearly 4,200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in more than 268 tankers to various states since April 19, the national transporter said on Sunday.So far, 68 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journeys, it sa...

Afghan school blast toll rises to 58, families bury victims

The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistans capital Kabul has risen to 58, Afghan officials said on Sunday, with doctors struggling to provide medical care to at least 150 injured.The bombing on Saturday evening shook ...

Spain's Sanchez renews call for debt mutualization - newspaper

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday renewed his call for debt mutualization, saying it will help Europe better compete with other countries around the world. In an interview with Greek To Vima newspaper published on Sunday, Sanche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021