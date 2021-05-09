Janhvi Kapoor shares beautiful throwback photos of late Sridevi on Mother's Day

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday shared precious throwback pictures of her late mother Sridevi on Mother's Day. Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018. Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures of her late mother. The first picture featured Sridevi and husband Boney Kapoor holding baby Janhvi.

Next one was from a gorgeous picture of Sridevi from a holiday. Then there were old pictures of the prominent actor and even one from her own childhood with her parents. She captioned the post as, "My Mumma." Sridevi's younger daughter and Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor also shared a Mother's Day post remembering her mom. Sharing childhood pictures featuring her, Janhvi and Sridevi, Khushi wrote on Instagram, "Happy Mother's Day to the best."

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The horror-comedy became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place. (ANI)

