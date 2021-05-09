Left Menu

Riteish Deshmukh gives shoutout to wife Genelia on Mother's Day

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh gave a shout out to wife Genelia Deshmukh and marked the day with adorable pictures of her.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-05-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 18:07 IST
Picture shared by Riteush Deshmukh (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh gave a shout out to wife Genelia Deshmukh and marked the day with adorable pictures of her. The 'Apna Sapna Money Money' actor took to Instagram and shared a post in which he penned down a sweet note on behalf of him, kids Riaan and Rahyl and their pet dog Flash.

The post features three photos, the first showcases the 'Jaane Tu Ya Jane Naa' actor holding hands with son and taken him for a walk, on the other hand, Genelia is seen teaching cooking to the elder son. The third picture showcases Genelia hugging their pet dog and showering love on him. Celebrating the spirit of motherhood on the special occasion of Mother's Day, Riteish wrote, "Being a father for a lifetime is a walk in the park compared to being a mother for a day. #happymothersday @geneliad we love you - Flash, Riaan & Rahyl." Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni liked the post among more than 4 lakh fans to the celebrity couple - Riteish and Genelia. The mother of two also chimed into the comments section posted by her loving husband. Genelia wrote, " I love you partner and added 3 green heart emoticons." Riteish also shared another post on Instagram to mark the day. He'd put out a video featuring himself playing tennis with his mom, that had a Marathi song dedicated to moms. The video in between featured adorable throwback pictures of the mother-son duo.

Mother's Day, which is an annual celebration honouring maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society, is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

