Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan requests people globally to help India fight against COVID-19

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared a mini glimpse from the Vax Live event on his social media where he could be seen requesting the world to help India in fighting the deadly wave of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 18:27 IST
Amitabh Bachchan requests people globally to help India fight against COVID-19
Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared a mini glimpse from the Vax Live event on his social media where he could be seen requesting the world to help India in fighting the deadly wave of coronavirus. The 78-year-actor was part of the Vax Live global event which was all about the coronavirus.

In the video, which he shared on his Twitter handle, the veteran actor urged global citizens to rise and help India in fighting the deadly second wave of COVID-19. The event also emphasised the importance of vaccination. Along with sharing the video, Bachchan also tweeted "Privileged to be a part of the concert .. and the fight for India .."

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks. With a total of 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike on the second consecutive day. With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,22,96,414, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning.

4,092 deaths related deaths were also registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,42,362. At present, India has 37,36,648 active coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently cast for the Indian adaptation of 'The Intern' opposite Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, he has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to increase oxygen, vaccine supplies

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the states oxygen quota and ensure urgent supplies of anti-COVID-19 vaccines.The chief minister raised these issues when Modi called him up to di...

25-bed Covid hospital set up in just 24 hours in Rajasthan's Barmer by modifying containers

Amid surging Covid-19 cases, a team of over 100 people set up a 25-bed makeshift hospital in just 24 hours in a nondescript village in Rajasthans Barmer district by modifying eight bunkhouse containers.Built entirely with the contribution o...

At least 68 killed in Afghan school blast, families bury victims

The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistans capital Kabul has risen to 68, Afghan officials said on Sunday, with doctors struggling to provide medical care to 165 injured and officials trying to identify bodies. Multip...

Gangwar complains about COVID situation in Bareilly, tells UP CM officials don't take calls

Union minister Santosh Gangwar has complained to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about COVID-19 management in Bareilly, saying officials dont take calls and government health centres send back patients for referrals from the di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021