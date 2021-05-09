Elon Musk's 'SNL' hosting gig draws response from Dave Chappelle

Left Menu

American stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle recently expressed that he is confused over Elon Musk's upcoming 'Saturday Night Live' hosting gig.

09-05-2021
Elon Musk and Dave Chappelle. Image Credit: ANI

American stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle recently expressed that he is confused over Elon Musk's upcoming 'Saturday Night Live' hosting gig. According to Fox News, the Tesla CEO is set to host Saturday night's show alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus. In the weeks leading up to Musk's appearance on the long-running NBC show, reports claimed several of the new "woke" 'SNL' cast members were upset.

An industry source told a local news outlet that "The new cast is getting a little too big for their britches." Chappelle, who has previously hosted the show, questioned the uproar during an interview with Joe Rogan.

Chappelle said on 'The Joe Rogan Experience', "Like you said, no one can be woke enough. I'm torn, because I like a warrior for a good cause, but I'm really into tactics. You're not gonna nag people into behaving ... In fact, if you continue with this tone, even if you're right, you'll be very hard to hear." He called Musk "incredibly kind." Chappelle recalled meeting the CEO and spoke, "I teased him about being the richest man on earth, and he took it with good humor. What's funny, I had hung out with him years ago, after I quit 'Chappelle's Show'...we hung out on a tour bus, and he says to me that night ... 'I met you before.' I'm like, 'Well, I have no recollection.' He looked kinda hurt."

The technology mogul's scheduled May 8 appearance builds upon his recent run of success. Tesla's stock is worth nearly six times more than it was before the pandemic started, leaving Musk with an estimated fortune of USD 177 billion. His SpaceX also just launched a mission that sent astronauts to the International Space Station. As per Fox News, 'Saturday Night Live' doesn't make a habit of having business executives host its show, but Musk is far from a stuffy corporate type.

He regularly jokes around on Twitter, where he has nearly 52 million followers and has gotten into legal trouble for making disparaging remarks about critics and hinting that he might lead a buyout of Tesla that resulted in him getting fined USD 20 million by stock market regulators. (ANI)

