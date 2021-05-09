Left Menu

COVID-19 almost killed me, says J Balvin

Colombian singer J Balvin recently revealed that he took part in 'Global Citizen's Vax Live

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 20:42 IST
COVID-19 almost killed me, says J Balvin
Singer J Balvin (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Colombian singer J Balvin recently revealed that he took part in 'Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World' as he doesn't want to see others suffer from COVID-19 like he did. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old singer had revealed he battled COVID-19 last summer. The 'Mi Gente' singer revealed before taking the stage during Vax Live, "I had COVID before. It almost killed me. We don't want people to feel what I felt."

Balvin, who's from Colombia, said too few people are vaccinated there and across South America. "I want people to really know they have to vaccinate for themselves, for others, for the world," he stressed.

The 'I Like It' singer then put on an atmospheric performance of 'Otra Noche Sin Ti' and 'Tu Veneno,' surrounded by dancers. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Vax Live addressed the immediate need for wider, more equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the globe, and Balvin was one of several big stars who joined the show to help communicate the message.

The fundraising event was hosted by Selena Gomez and aired on May 8 on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube (streaming here) and iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi Police launches 'COVI Van helpline' to assist senior citizens

Delhi Police has launched a COVI Van Helpline number, a unique initiative aimed at providing assistance to senior citizens who are struggling with their essential needs amid the COVID-19 crisis. South District Police of the national capital...

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal’s father Mahavir Narwal dies of COVID-19

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwals father Mahavir Narwal died of the novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, family sources said.Natasha was arrested in May last year for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the northeast De...

Odisha's chisel falls silent as Raghunath Mohapatra dies at 78

Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra, who is also one of the leading stone sculptors of India, breathed his last on Sunday at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, days after he tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official at the hospital said. He was 78.The...

Lockdown extended in Delhi, UP, Haryana till May 17; comes into effect in Tamil Nadu, Raj, Mizoram from Monday

Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday extended till May 17 their ongoing lockdown as a large part of the country remained under strict curbs due to the raging COVID pandemic with 4,03,738 new cases and 4,092 deaths recorded in a day.Ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021