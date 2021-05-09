Left Menu

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Arbaaz Khan get their dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:27 IST
Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan on Sunday received their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The duo took to social media to share the update.

It was, however, unclear if the shot was their first or second.

While Mehra, 57, got the vaccine via a drive through, Khan received the dose at a vaccination centre here.

''Thank you – BMC #covid vaccination drive through – most effective, not crowded, all it took 10 minutes,” the ''Rang De Basanti'' director wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him getting the jab.

Khan, known for backing the ''Dabangg'' franchise, shared a video of him taking the shot.

''I got vaccinated now it's your turn,'' the 53-year-old producer captioned the clip.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting vaccinated first and immunisation of frontline workers, followed by the next phase meant for over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions, which started from March 1.

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai increased by 2,403 on Sunday to touch 6,76,475, while 68 deaths during the day took the toll to 13,817, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

