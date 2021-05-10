Entertainment News Roundup: Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live'

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 10:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live'

Billionaire Elon Musk dropped a surprise early in his hotly anticipated turn as host of "Saturday Night Live," saying in his monologue that he "is the first person with Asperger's" to host the show, before clowning through skits for the first global Livestream of the NBCUniversal comedy show. Musk, one of the world's richest individuals, opened his monologue by telling an audience in more than 100 countries he is "the first person with Asperger's to host SNL. At least the first to admit it." The billionaire made light of his tendency to speak in a monotone, adding "I'm pretty good at running human in emulation mode."

