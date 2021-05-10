Left Menu

'Runaway Lugaai' to premiere on MX Player on May 18

Director Avinash Das's web series ''Runaway Lugaai'' will premiere on MX Player on May 18, the makers announced on Monday. Produced by Aarrav Jindal, via his banner Euphoria Productions, the light-hearted show stars Ruhi Singh, a former Miss India runner-up who featured in Madhur Bhandarkar’s ''Calendar Girls'', and Naveen Kasturia, known for ''Bose: Dead or Alive'', ''TVF Pitchers''. Set in the heartland India, it features Singh as a free-spirited girl named Bulbul, who runs away post her wedding, while Kasturia is seen as Rajnikant Sinha aka Rajni, who ends up being the pawn in the hands of the corrupt system. Seasoned actor Sanjay Mishra plays his father.

Das, who has also helmed Swara Bhaskar-starrer ''Anaarkali of Aarah'', ''Raat Baaki Hai'' starring Anup Soni and the series ''She'', said he enjoyed directing ''Runaway Lugaai'' as it is great combination of entertainment and content. ''For me, 'Runaway Lugaai' has turned out to be project that stands apart from my recent works. I quite enjoyed bringing alive a story which has entertainment, politics, law, corruption and human emotions all rolled into one. I had a great team of actors who have added their own quirks and dimension to the characters in a delightful way,'' the director said in a statement. The series also features actors Ravi Kishan, Aarya Babbar, Chittaranjan Tripathy in key roles.

Jindal said he is happy to back the humorous and heartwarming story of Rajni. ''The audience needs a bout of laughter in these tough times and we hope we can do our bit in spreading some cheer through our show,'' he added.

