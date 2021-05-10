Left Menu

Ashish Pant's directorial debut 'Uljhan/The Knot' to be screened at IFFLA

The film, which was screened at the recently concluded Santa Barbara Film Festival, has been produced by Route One Productions in association with Kartikeya Narayan Singh and Christopher Zalla.Singh, who has previously backed Soni, said he is always on the lookout for emerging and new directorial talent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:27 IST
Ashish Pant's directorial debut 'Uljhan/The Knot' to be screened at IFFLA

Filmmaker Ashish Pant's directorial debut feature ''Uljhan/The Knot'' will be screened at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA), the organisers announced on Monday. The IFFLA will kickstart from May 20 and run through May 27.

Starring Saloni Batra, best known for ''Soni'', and Vikas Kumar of ''Hamid'' fame, the film follows a married couple Geeta and Shirish, who, in a car accident injure a pedestrian. How they deal with its practical and emotional implications is the plot of the story.

Pant, who has in the past directed short films, said he is grateful to his producers for backing the movie. ''My journey for 'Uljhan/The Knot' began when I applied to Film Bazaar, the largest co-production market for South Asian Films by NFDC. ''The script for was one of the 18 projects selected for the co-production market where I met Kartikeya (producer) whose work I really admire and on my urging, he agreed to read the script and 'Uljhan/The Knot' came to life,'' the director said in a statement. The film, which was screened at the recently concluded Santa Barbara Film Festival, has been produced by Route One Productions in association with Kartikeya Narayan Singh and Christopher Zalla.

Singh, who has previously backed ''Soni'', said he is always on the lookout for emerging and new directorial talent. ''Having read the script and meeting Ashish at the NFDC Film bazaar, I recognised that this was a talent driven by integrity, focus, hard work and craftsmanship,'' the producer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka records highest single-day spike with over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases

Sri Lanka has recorded over 2,600 coronavirus cases, the highest-ever single-day count recorded so far in the island nation since the pandemic began last year, authorities said on Monday.Gen. Shavendra Silva, the head of the National Operat...

India COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown

Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the worlds second-most populous country.The 366,161 new infections and 3,7...

Amazon Prime Video's stand-up special 'Market Down Hai' to premiere on May 14

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced its upcoming Amazon Funnies stand-up special Market Down Hai, featuring popular stand-up comedian Gaurav Gupta, will premiere on May 14.The teaser of the special features Gupta, who has previously appe...

Suvendu Adhikari elected Opposition leader in WB assembly

BJP on Monday chose Suvendu Adhikari as Leader of Opposition in the new West Bengal Assembly.Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced Adhikaris name as leader of the BJP legislature party in the assembly after a meeting of the legislato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021