PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 10-05-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 16:35 IST
UP: FIR registered against unidentified people for violating COVID protocols in Budaun
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been lodged against unidentified people for violating COVID protocols during the funeral procession of religious leader here, police said on Monday.

Kaji Abdul Hamid Mohammad Salimul Kadri had died on Sunday and thousands of people had gathered to take part in his funeral.

A video of the procession, which has gone viral on social media, showed several people without face masks and flouting social distancing norms.

''An FIR has been registered against unidentified people for breaking COVID protocol and gathering in large numbers in the procession. FIR was lodged under IPC 188 (violating prohibitory orders), Epidemic act and relevant sections of IPC,'' Superintendent of Police, Sankalp Sharma said.

He said strict action will be taken against the guilty and the offenders are being identified with the help of video footage of the procession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

