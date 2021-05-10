Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha receives COVID-19 vaccine shot in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, on Monday became the latest Indian celebrity to take the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 16:46 IST
Sonakshi Sinha receives COVID-19 vaccine shot in Mumbai
Sonakshi Sinha (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, on Monday became the latest Indian celebrity to take the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 33-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself getting vaccinated. The snap features Sonakshi wearing a double face mask as she signalled a 'victory' sign to the camera.

"#Vaccine manjhe #Victory!!!," (Vaccine means victory) she wrote in the caption. Earlier in the day, Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also took the vaccination jab as the drive opened up for those under 45.

Sonakshi and the star couple are the latest addition to be vaccinated after Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, among others. The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.

India registered a total of 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,26,62,575. As many as 3,754 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,46,116. At present, there are 37,45,237 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HUL’s Sudhir Sitapati to step down as Executive Director

FMCG major HUL on Monday said its Executive Director Foods and Refreshment Sudhir Sitapati is leaving the organisation and will be replaced by Srinandan Sundaram as part of top level management changes.Srinandan Sundaram replaces Sudhir Sit...

Minke whale calf spotted upstream in London as fears grow for its survival

A three-metre injured minke whale calf was spotted swimming upstream in the River Thames on Monday in west London, just hours after rescuers rushed to save the giant mammals life by refloating it, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.The wh...

SBI Card raises Rs 455 cr by issuing bonds

SBI Cards and Payment Services SBI Card on Monday said it has raised Rs 455 crore by issuing bonds.The stakeholders relationship committee of the company has approved the allotment of 4,550 fixed-rate, unsecured, rated, taxable redeemable, ...

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-New York City FC gift sleeve sponsorship to small chocolate maker

New York City Football Club will become the first Major League Soccer MLS club to feature a small business on their shirts as the team have gifted their sleeve sponsorship to a Bronx craft chocolate company, Reuters has learned on Monday.NY...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021