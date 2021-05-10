Hilma af Klint biopic in the works with NENT group producing

A biopic on Swedish artist and feminist pioneer Hilma af Klint is being developed by Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), with ''Enemies'' star Lena Olin attached to play the lead role.

According to Deadline, celebrated Swedish filmmaker Lasse Hallstrom is on board to write and direct the movie.

Titled ''Hilma'', the film will explore the enigmatic life of Klint, whose unconventional art remained largely unknown for decades. She navigated through a male-dominated artistic scene to eventually become one of the Western world’s first abstract artists.

Olin will play Klint in her later years, while her and Hallström’s daughter Tora Hallstrom, will be portraying the artist in her younger years.

''I’ve spent three years trying to understand the mystery of Hilma af Klint. This is a story about an unwavering search for the truth about humanity and the universe, at a time when men made all the rules,” said the director.

“Despite so many obstacles, Hilma created art that influences our lives today. My ambition is for the audience to experience these struggles with all their senses,” he added.

“Hilma” will premiere exclusively on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in 2022. The film is produced by NENT Studios with Helena Danielsson as producer and Josephine Zapata Genetay as executive producer.

