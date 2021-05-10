Entertainment News Roundup: Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's; After virtual Berlin Film Festival, movies to be shown outdoors

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live'

Billionaire Elon Musk dropped a surprise early in his hotly anticipated turn as host of "Saturday Night Live," saying in his monologue that he "is the first person with Asperger's" to host the show, before clowning through skits for the first global live stream of the NBCUniversal comedy show. Musk, one of the world's richest individuals, opened his monologue by telling an audience in more than 100 countries he is "the first person with Asperger's to host SNL. At least the first to admit it." The billionaire made light of his tendency to speak in a monotone, adding "I'm pretty good at running human in emulation mode."

After virtual Berlin Film Festival, movies to be shown outdoors

The Berlin Film Festival, which took place online earlier this year, will show most of the movies that were part of the competition at outdoor cinemas across the German capital next month, taking advantage of falling COVID-19 infection numbers. The summer special offered by the festival, also known as the Berlinale, will take place from June 9 to 20 at 16 venues including a specially created open-air cinema at Museum Island in the heart of the city, organisers said on Monday.

