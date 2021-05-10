Left Menu

Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama 'The Underground Railroad'

"Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins switches to the small screen for an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Underground Railroad", a project the Oscar winner says he feared from the start. The 41-year-old read a copy of Colson Whitehead's harrowing tale before its 2016 release, and was enamoured by its young protagonist, Black slave Cora, and her quest for freedom from a Georgia plantation.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:30 IST
Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama 'The Underground Railroad'

"Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins switches to the small screen for an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Underground Railroad", a project the Oscar winner says he feared from the start.

The 41-year-old read a copy of Colson Whitehead's harrowing tale before its 2016 release, and was enamoured by its young protagonist, Black slave Cora, and her quest for freedom from a Georgia plantation. Set in the 19th century Deep South, the 10-part series, released on Amazon Prime Video on May 14, is Jenkins' biggest television project to date, with haunting and harrowing images of slavery brutality.

"Both the scale and scope of the story and the delicate nature of the subject matter, I think for many different reasons it was something to fear," Jenkins told Reuters in an interview. "But I think that's a good thing. As an artist, if you're not afraid somewhat of what you're doing, then the thing that you're creating is not going to help you expand or evolve."

The story follows Cora, played by South African actress Thuso Mbedu, as she discovers the "Underground Railroad", a secret network of tracks, and embarks on her journey, travelling from state to state. "The show is ultimately about survival. It's about triumph in a certain way, but it's rooted out of this trauma that is very real and it must be acknowledged," Jenkins said.

Cora is pursued by slave hunter Ridgeway, played by Joel Edgerton, who wants to make up for never catching her mother when she escaped years before. "There was a whole lot of preparation that went into Cora, but even going into the production, I knew that ... I had a lot of people to lean on," Mbedu said of her gruelling role, adding that cast and crew made sure to organise events to unwind.

"I'd have situations where sometimes I'd feel the residue of Cora bleeding into my own life. But I was intentional about checking in, self awareness was very key. We also had a guidance counsellor on set who would always check in on me as well, which is something I really appreciated." As part of the location scout, Jenkins visited a cotton field in Georgia, a moment he described as "intense".

"But then it was also quite beautiful because I was there with all these folks who looked like me and we were the descendants of all these people who stood in this field," he said. "And the idea that they could imagine us coming back there to recreate their experience is something quite wonderful."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1 killed, 3 wounded in Los Angeles shooting at crowded party

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a crowded party in Los Angeles, authorities said.The shooters were believed to be two gunmen who walked up to the party late Sunday in a residential area of Hollywood near...

Plea in Delhi HC seeks suspension of challans by red-light violation cameras

A Public Interest Litigation PIL has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police to suspend the issuance of challans by the red-light violation cameras in Delhi till the COVID-19 situation in...

Why lie on SC order on national task force, Fadnavis asks Sena

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hit out at the Shiv Sena after the latter targeted the Centre on the Supreme Court constituting a 12- member national task force to formulate a methodology for allocation of medical oxygen ...

Jharkhand to launch free vaccination for 18-44 age group on May 14: Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand to launch free vaccination for 18-44 age group on May 14 Chief Minister Hemant Soren....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021