Left Menu

Kim Kardashian pens emotional mother's day note for Kris Jenner

To mark the special occasion of Mother's Day, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Monday (local time) expressed her love for mother Kris Jenner with an emotional note.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:43 IST
Kim Kardashian pens emotional mother's day note for Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian with Mother Kris Jenner (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

To mark the special occasion of Mother's Day, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Monday (local time) expressed her love for mother Kris Jenner with an emotional note. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim shared an adorable picture with Kris. The snap reflects the priceless bond the mother-daughter shares with each other.

Both the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' stars look exquisite while posing for the camera. While Kim is seen clad in a white body-hugging dress; Kris on the other hand rocked the all-black look in a swing coat embellished with a big shiny brooch. Wishing a happy mother's day to her mother, the fashion mogul wrote, "There is no one on this planet that knows me the way you or as long as you have! Thank you so much for giving us the best party planning skills, cooking skills and most importantly teaching us how to organize and run a household!"

"Thank you for waking us up through the intercom every day at 6:55 am even on the weekends to just be up for no reason! LOL. Seriously though you manage to raise 6 kids and make it look so easy. I now understand why vodka has been such a constant in your life. I respect it tho! LOL. I love u mom!!! More than you will ever know!" Kim added. The post was liked by more than one billion fans within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform.

On a related note, Kris Jenner- who has raised the six Kardashian-Jenner clan; once shared in an interview that she is closer to her second oldest child- Kim Kardashian and that she reaches out to her whenever she gets stuck in any crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID failed to deter my confidence of doing well in Olympics: Navjot

Having fully recovered from COVID-19, Indian womens hockey team forward Navjot Kaur on Monday said the deadly virus couldnt deter her confidence of doing well in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.Navjot was among the seven womens team players, in...

BJP went into Assam polls with pro-incumbency, and retained power: Jitendra Singh

The BJP entered the Assam assembly elections with pro-incumbency and came back to power with a full mandate, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday. Singh, along with BJP National President J P Nadda and other leaders, were here to attend ...

UK PM Johnson predicts work habits to get much closer to normal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday predicted Britains post-pandemic working habits will get much closer to normality, and that cities would be bustling again.Im optimistic that things will get back much closer to normality, he told a ne...

Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn-in as 15th Chief Minister of Assam

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, was on Monday sworn-in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam by Governor Jagadish Mukhi at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, a major cultural institution, in Guwahati.He also vowed to take the state to great...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021