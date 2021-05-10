Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza on Monday said they have received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

They took to social media to share the update.

''#Vaccine manjhe (means) #Victory!!!'' Sinha, 33, captioned her Instagram photo, flashing a victory sign.

Sharing their pictures while taking the shot, Deshmukh, 42, and D'Souza, 33, urged everybody to get vaccinated.

''Get Vaccinated!!! Let's fight this monster together... #vaccinationdone #vaccination thank you Manipal Hospital Goa - you guys were awesome,'' the actor couple captioned the post on Instagram.

In a quirky way, comedian-actor Vir Das was seen expressing happiness as he showed his dance moves on ''My Heart Will Go On'' from the 1997 Hollywood hit ''Titanic'', soon after he got his first dose.

''JAB we met,'' the 41-year-old captioned the clip.

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to commence the COVID-19 immunisation drive for the 18-44 age group.

Mumbai on Monday recorded a steep drop in new coronavirus cases at 1,794, the lowest single-day count in nearly two months, while 74 patients succumbed to the infection, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data.

