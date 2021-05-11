NBC won't air 2022 Golden Globes after ethics, diversity complaints

Left Menu

U.S. television network NBC said on Monday it will not broadcast Hollywood's Golden Globes ceremony in 2022 following complaints about ethical lapses and lack of diversity among the group that hands out the annual awards for film and television. The decision came despite a plan approved last week by the small Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hands out the awards, to recruit more Black members and make other changes over the next year.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 00:51 IST
U.S. television network NBC said on Monday it will not broadcast Hollywood's Golden Globes ceremony in 2022 following complaints about ethical lapses and lack of diversity among the group that hands out the annual awards for film and television.

The decision came despite a plan approved last week by the small Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hands out the awards, to recruit more Black members and make other changes over the next year. NBC said in a statement on Monday that the reforms were not quick enough.

"Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes," NBC said. "Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023," the statement added.

The HFPA did not immediately return a request for comment. The annual Golden Globe ceremony has become one of the biggest Hollywood awards shows in the run-up to the Oscars.

The moves follow an investigation published in February by the Los Angeles Times that noted there were no Black people currently in the HFPA. The newspaper also raised long-standing ethical questions over the close relationships between the HFPA and movie studios that may influence the choice of Golden Globe nominees and winners.

