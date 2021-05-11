Odd News Roundup: Dracula's castle lures visitors with COVID-19 jabs; French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry

Odd News Roundup: Dracula's castle lures visitors with COVID-19 jabs; French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industryDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-05-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Vlad the vaccinator: Dracula's castle lures visitors with COVID-19 jabs
Visitors to Dracula's castle are more likely to find puncture marks in their arms than their necks this month, after medics set up a COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Transylvanian attraction. Doctors and nurses with fang stickers on their scrubs are offering free Pfizer shots to all-comers at 14th century Bran Castle, which is purported to be an inspiration for the vampire's towering home in Bram Stoker's novel "Dracula" .
French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry
Valeriane Michelini trained as a dancer before opting to tap into the growing demand for stuntwomen and a career of jumping out of helicopters, leaping from buildings and brawling.
Michelini is one of a growing number of women passing through the Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), which bills itself as the world's biggest stunt school, and looking to break into European cinema and Hollywood as a stunt double.
