Left Menu

Spotify makes it easier to share favorite track / podcast episode via social channels

The online audio streaming giant has introduced three new features that make social sharing even easier. The new podcast timestamp sharing feature allows Spotify users to share a specific part of the podcast episodes - beginning at a particular moment. Previously, users were only able to share the link to an entire episode

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-05-2021 07:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 07:58 IST
Spotify makes it easier to share favorite track / podcast episode via social channels
Spotify's Canvas feature, which was previously available in Instagram Stories, is coming to Snapchat. It turns static song pages into video art showcases, allowing users to share their favorite tracks with fans and music lovers. Image Credit: ANI

Spotify has made it easier for iOS and Android users globally to share the track or podcast episode they love through their social media channels.

According to a Spotify survey, around 40% of music discovery is attributed to social channels which means social media is a key resource for its users. Hence, social sharing plays a key role in bringing people together and connect from afar.

The online audio streaming giant has introduced three new features that make social sharing even easier. The new podcast timestamp sharing feature allows Spotify users to share a specific part of the podcast episodes - beginning at a particular moment. Previously, users were only able to share the link to an entire episode.

To share a podcast timestamp:

  • Tap the "share" button while listening to the episode
  • Use the switch to share feature at the current playtime
  • Select where you want to share the content to
  • Recipients can tap the shared link to jump right in and start listening

Next, Spotify's Canvas feature, which was previously available in Instagram Stories, is coming to Snapchat. It turns static song pages into video art showcases, allowing users to share their favorite tracks with fans and music lovers.

Thirdly, Spotify has updated the sharing menu on mobile with a clearer layout and an improved destination list. With this update, users can preview the Canvas they're sharing on Instagram Stories or Snapchat - how it will be presented to listeners/viewers - ahead of time.

In addition, Spotify said the available messaging and social media destinations will now be dynamically populated, based on the apps users have installed, and will be laid out clearly in an easy-to-view grid.

"We're constantly evolving the Spotify experience to meet listener needs and working to provide the best possible audio experience for listeners around the world. These three updates make sharing music and podcasts easier than ever - letting friends, family, and even followers fall in love with the tracks and episodes you're listening to," Spotify said.

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 on trial as China enforces online control amid pandemic

Two amateur computer coders taken by police from their Beijing homes last year were standing trial Tuesday in a case that illustrates the Chinese governments growing online censorship and heightened sensitivity to any deviation from the off...

COVID-19: IAF airlifts two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta

As the countrys healthcare infrastructure struggles to hold up the load of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Indian Air Forces IL-76 is bringing two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta, Indonesia to Jamnagar. As per a statement from the I...

White House says it is assessing impact of Colonial Pipeline incident on fuel supply

The Biden administration is continually assessing the impact of the Colonial Pipeline incident on fuel supply for the East Coast, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Monday.We are monitoring supply shortages in part...

Mexico cites Russia's Sputnik vaccine production problems

Mexican authorities said Monday that the Russians have been having so many problems producing the second dose of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that Russia probably will be unable to supply enough to people who got the first dose.It is t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021