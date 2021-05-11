Spotify makes it easier to share favorite track / podcast episode via social channels

Spotify has made it easier for iOS and Android users globally to share the track or podcast episode they love through their social media channels.

According to a Spotify survey, around 40% of music discovery is attributed to social channels which means social media is a key resource for its users. Hence, social sharing plays a key role in bringing people together and connect from afar.

The online audio streaming giant has introduced three new features that make social sharing even easier. The new podcast timestamp sharing feature allows Spotify users to share a specific part of the podcast episodes - beginning at a particular moment. Previously, users were only able to share the link to an entire episode.

To share a podcast timestamp:

Tap the "share" button while listening to the episode

Use the switch to share feature at the current playtime

Select where you want to share the content to

Recipients can tap the shared link to jump right in and start listening

Next, Spotify's Canvas feature, which was previously available in Instagram Stories, is coming to Snapchat. It turns static song pages into video art showcases, allowing users to share their favorite tracks with fans and music lovers.

Thirdly, Spotify has updated the sharing menu on mobile with a clearer layout and an improved destination list. With this update, users can preview the Canvas they're sharing on Instagram Stories or Snapchat - how it will be presented to listeners/viewers - ahead of time.

In addition, Spotify said the available messaging and social media destinations will now be dynamically populated, based on the apps users have installed, and will be laid out clearly in an easy-to-view grid.

"We're constantly evolving the Spotify experience to meet listener needs and working to provide the best possible audio experience for listeners around the world. These three updates make sharing music and podcasts easier than ever - letting friends, family, and even followers fall in love with the tracks and episodes you're listening to," Spotify said.