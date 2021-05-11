Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Dracula's castle lures visitors with COVID-19 jabs; French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-05-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 10:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Dracula's castle lures visitors with COVID-19 jabs; French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Vlad the vaccinator: Dracula's castle lures visitors with COVID-19 jabs

Visitors to Dracula's castle are more likely to find puncture marks in their arms than their necks this month, after medics set up a COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Transylvanian attraction. Doctors and nurses with fang stickers on their scrubs are offering free Pfizer shots to all-comers at 14th century Bran Castle, which is purported to be an inspiration for the vampire's towering home in Bram Stoker's novel "Dracula" .

French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry

Valeriane Michelini trained as a dancer before opting to tap into the growing demand for stuntwomen and a career of jumping out of helicopters, leaping from buildings and brawling.

Michelini is one of a growing number of women passing through the Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), which bills itself as the world's biggest stunt school, and looking to break into European cinema and Hollywood as a stunt double.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Forestry firm Stora Enso to supply Diageo pulp for paper whisky bottles

Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso said on Tuesday it would start supplying pulp for sustainable packaging company Pulpex, a research and development venture of British beverage maker Diageo.Stora Enso and Pulpex will also work together to bu...

UP: Case registered against 35 SP leaders for violating COVID norms in Unnao

A case has been registered against 35 Samajwadi Party SP leaders here for violating COVID-19 norms by holding a meeting without taking permission from the administration, police said on Tuesday.Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi She...

Shinhan Bank Vietnam, a subsidiary of South Korea's Shinhan Bank, is top foreign bank in Vietnam

Seoul South Korea, May 11 ANIGlobal Economic South Koreas leading bank Shinhan Bank has also cemented itself as the No. 1 foreign bank in Vietnam. With 41 networks in operation, Shinhan Bank Vietnam Ltd operates the largest number of local ...

Indian Army Common Entrance Exam scheduled on May 30 postponed due to current COVID-19 situation

In view of the current COVID-19 situation, the Common Entrance Examination CEE scheduled on 30 May been postponed till further orders. The exam was scheduled to be held at Arty Centre, Hyderabad for successful candidates of the Army Recruit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021