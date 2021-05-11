Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy weeklong vacation in Montana

Friendly exes and American actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent last week together as the duo took a trip to Montana, confirmed sources.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 12:32 IST
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy weeklong vacation in Montana
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Image Credit: ANI

Friendly exes and American actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent last week together as the duo took a trip to Montana, confirmed sources. According to E!News, after JLo and Affleck appeared separately at the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, they jetted off together to the Yellowstone Club in Montana, where they vacationed together for about a week. "They were alone. Just the two of them," said the source.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Lopez and Affleck can be seen driving together in Montana. E!News reported that this news comes about a month after Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez confirmed they split after four years together. Days later, she and A-Rod reunited briefly in L.A. in late April and a source told the outlet that he wanted to "work things out" with her. However, Ben was then spotted at her home in the city. At the time, another source said they were "just friends."

However, the pair soon realised their chemistry cannot be denied. "They have been in touch here and there throughout the years," a second source close to Jennifer told E! News, noting the duo reunited after she returned from filming in the Dominican Republic.

"Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now," the source added. Per E!News, the 'Hustlers' actor Jennifer and Ben began dating in July 2002 while filming the famous box office bomb 'Gigli'. The actor proposed that November with a 6.1-carat pink solitaire custom-made Harry Winston diamond ring.

However, just days before their September 2003 vows, the couple, deemed "Bennifer" by fans, called off their Santa Barbara, California wedding. Months later, in January 2004, they confirmed they had officially split. In 2014, Jennifer said on the 'Today' show her and Ben's breakup was probably her "first big heartbreak." However, looking back a year later, she told HuffPost Live she had "no regrets" about their relationship.

"I just feel like everything is part of your story and your journey and is meant to be and helps you grow if you're willing to look at it," she said, "and I'm willing to look." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Target killing on rise in Pakistan's North Waziristan: Report

The mayhem of target killing is on a rise in the North Waziristan as around 20 people have become victims of such incidents in the first four months of 2021 in the erstwhile FATA region. Recently, a local belonging to North Waziristan has l...

Pak says Indian variant of COVID-19 not present in country

The Indian variant of the coronavirus has not been found yet in Pakistan, a senior minister in-charge of the coronavirus task force has said, rejecting reports that the Indian strain of the virus reached Thailand from the country.According ...

2 plead guilty in case highlighting China's online control

Two amateur computer coders pleaded guilty Tuesday to stirring up trouble and picking quarrels in a case that highlighted a growing Chinese government crackdown on online activity.Chen Mei, 28, and Cai Wei, 27, created an online archive tha...

Soccer-Scotland midfielder McLean to miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean will miss the European Championship because of a knee injury, his club Norwich City said on Tuesday. McLean, who bagged two goals and six assists in Englands second-tier Championship this season, will be out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021