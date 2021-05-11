Left Menu

Fox cancels 'Prodigal Son' after two seasons

The episode will now serve as the series finale, reported Variety.The serial-killer thriller drama, which premiered on Fox in September 2019, featured in Tom Payne and Michael Sheen in the lead.It follows Malcolm Bright Payne, son of Martin The Surgeon Whitley Sheen, who as a child was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-05-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 12:40 IST
Fox cancels 'Prodigal Son' after two seasons

Fox has decided to pull the plug on series ''Prodigal Son'' after just two seasons.

The cancellation comes ahead of the second season finale, which is scheduled to air on May 18. The episode will now serve as the series finale, reported Variety.

The serial-killer thriller drama, which premiered on Fox in September 2019, featured in Tom Payne and Michael Sheen in the lead.

It follows Malcolm Bright (Payne), son of Martin ''The Surgeon'' Whitley (Sheen), who as a child was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father. He has not seen his father in 10 years after joining Quantico.

Now a profiler, formerly with the FBI, until he was fired, and currently consulting for the New York Police Department, Bright is forced to confront his father after a copycat serial killer uses Whitly's methods of killing.

He finds himself drawn back into constant contact with his father as he must both use Whitly's insights to help the police solve particularly horrible crimes and battle his own inner demons.

The show's second season, which also features Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones, started airing on Fox from January 12 this year.

The series was created by showrunners Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver and executive produced by Warner Bros-based Greg Berlanti Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Target killing on rise in Pakistan's North Waziristan: Report

The mayhem of target killing is on a rise in the North Waziristan as around 20 people have become victims of such incidents in the first four months of 2021 in the erstwhile FATA region. Recently, a local belonging to North Waziristan has l...

Pak says Indian variant of COVID-19 not present in country

The Indian variant of the coronavirus has not been found yet in Pakistan, a senior minister in-charge of the coronavirus task force has said, rejecting reports that the Indian strain of the virus reached Thailand from the country.According ...

2 plead guilty in case highlighting China's online control

Two amateur computer coders pleaded guilty Tuesday to stirring up trouble and picking quarrels in a case that highlighted a growing Chinese government crackdown on online activity.Chen Mei, 28, and Cai Wei, 27, created an online archive tha...

Soccer-Scotland midfielder McLean to miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean will miss the European Championship because of a knee injury, his club Norwich City said on Tuesday. McLean, who bagged two goals and six assists in Englands second-tier Championship this season, will be out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021