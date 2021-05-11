Song Chart's Top 5: DJ Khaled's star-studded album bows at No. 1

American DJ --DJ Khaled's eponymous album 'Khaled Khaled' that featured a slew of singers-- debuted at number 1 on the album chart. According to Variety, the album starred guests like Drake, Post Malone, Justins Bieber and Timberlake, Cardi B, H.E.R., Migos, 21 Savage, Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Baby and many more.

With 87,600 album-equivalent units-- the album debuted atop the Rolling Stone album chart . Album sales were 14,700 and track sales amounted to 31,000, however, most of the strength of 'Khaled Khaled' came via streaming, with 88.2 million individual song streams for the week. The only other album debuting in the top 10 was Thomas Rhett's 'Country Again (Side A),' in at number 8 with 29,300 album units. The Academy of Country Music's reigning male vocalist of the year had figures that broke down into 13,000 album sales, 12,600 track sales and 18.6 million streams.

Variety reported that the holdovers among the top 10 albums included last week's leader, 'A Gangsta's Pain' by MoneyBagg Yo, down a notch to number 2 with 67,200 album units, followed by Morgan Wallen's 2021 leader, 'Dangerous: The Double Album,' still strong at number 3 and 49,700 units. Rounding out the top slots were Young Thug's label compilation at number. 4, Justin Bieber in fifth place, a resurgent Dua Lipa at number 6, Rod Wave at number 7, and Pop Smoke and Luke Combs in the final two spots. The metal band Gojira entered the chart at No. 23 with 19,400 album-equivalent units for 'Fortitude.'

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, Polo G's 'Rapstar' was on top for the fourth straight week, racking up 25.3 million song streams this frame. At number 4 - Billie Eilish's 'Your Power' bowed, attracting 17.8 million streams.

The other new entry in the top 10 songs was a collab between DJ Khaled, Lil Baby and Lil Durk, "Every Chance I Get," in at No. 9 with 14.7 million streams. Khaled had four songs altogether debut in the top 30. Second place on the song chart was claimed by "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat featuring SZA, with 21.6 million streams, followed by Dua Lipa's "Levitating" at No. 3 with 18.2 million. (ANI)

