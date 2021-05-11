Left Menu

Diego Boneta boards Warner Bros' new 'Father of the Bride' movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:08 IST
Mexican actor-singer Diego Boneta is the latest addition to the cast of upcoming remake of ''Father of the Bride''.

The new movie in the franchise, which hails from Warner Bros, will centre on the father of a soon-to-be bride coming to terms with his daughter's big day.

But it will be told through the relationships of a big Cuban-American family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Boneta, known for featuring in ''Terminator: Dark Fate'' and Netflix series ''Luis Miguel'', joins Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona and Isabela Merced in the cast.

The actor will essay the role of the man getting ready to marry Arjona's character. Garcia and Estefan will be essaying the roles of the parents of the bride, while Merced will portray their second daughter.

To be directed by Gaz Alazraki, the movie will be third iteration of author Edward Streeter's 1949 novel of the same title.

The book was adapted into 1950 movie, starring Spencer Tracy, and later into Steve Martin-led franchise in the 1990s.

The film has a script by Matt Lopez and it will be produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment.

