Rob Lowe celebrates 31 'free and happy' years of sobriety

Actor Rob Lowe has marked 31 years of abstinence from drugs and alcohol, and expressed gratitude towards all those who have been part of his journey.

''The Outsiders'' alum took to Instagram on Monday to mark his sobriety anniversary.

''Today I have 31 years drug and alcohol free. I want to give thanks to everyone walking this path with me, and welcome anyone thinking about joining us; the free and the happy,'' Lowe captioned a picture of him cycling by the beach.

''And a big hug to my family for putting up with me!!'' the 57-year-old actor added.

Lowe was last seen in the 2019 Christmas rom-com ''Holiday in the Wild'', opposite ''Sex and the City'' star Kristin Davis.

