Samira Wiley, Lauren Morelli reveal birth of daughter George

The Handmaids Tale star Samira Wiley has announced the arrival of her baby daughter with wife Lauren Morelli.The 34-year-old actor shared the news in an Instagram post to celebrate the occasion of Mothers Day.Happy 1st Mothers Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child -- our gorgeous daughter, George, Wiley wrote alongside a photo of herself and Morelli holding the babys hands.Welcome to the world, babygirl.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:23 IST
''The Handmaid's Tale'' star Samira Wiley has announced the arrival of her baby daughter with wife Lauren Morelli.

The 34-year-old actor shared the news in an Instagram post to celebrate the occasion of Mother's Day.

''Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child -- our gorgeous daughter, George,'' Wiley wrote alongside a photo of herself and Morelli holding the baby's hands.

''Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for,'' she added.

The couple welcomed their baby on April 11. ''4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything. We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired. George Elizabeth, 4.11.21,'' Morelli, 38, wrote on her Instagram page, while sharing the same photo.

The couple met on the set of hit series ''Orange Is the New Black'' where Morelli was a writer and Wiley essayed the role of Poussey Washington. They married in 2017.

