Phil Lord, Christopher Miller to direct Universal's film adaptation of Michael Lewis' pandemic book

Universal Pictures has bought the screen rights of author Michael Lewis's book ''The Premonition: A Pandemic Story'', with filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller attached to direct the feature film adaptation. The book, which was published last year, focuses on several US heroes who, in the early days of Covid-19, tried to sound the alarm about the dangers of underestimating the deadly seriousness of the killer virus. Lord, Miller and Aditya Sood will produce the film through their Lord Miller banner along with Amy Pascal's Pascal Pictures.

The director duo is currently working on MGM movie ''Project Hail Mary'', starring Ryan Gosling.

